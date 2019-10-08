close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray pens letter for Worli residents, promises to make Worli A+

Aaditya Thackeray, who is Shiv Sena candidate from Worli Assembly seat in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly poll, said in the letter that he plans to change the face of Worli.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray pens letter for Worli residents, promises to make Worli A+

Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday shared his vision for the development of Worli in a letter to the people of the constituency. Aaditya, who is Shiv Sena candidate from Worli Assembly seat in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly poll, said in the letter that he plans to change the face of Worli.

The Thackeray scion wrote in the letter that he plans to upgrade Worli by “redeveloping slums and BDD Chawls, facilitating of open and accessible sport infrastructure and upgrading pedestrian pathways.” Aaditya also promised to encourage tourism in Koliwada and upgrade mill compounds in Worli.

Shiv Sena leaders said that Aaditya has penned the letter himself. The leaders, workers and volunteers of Shiv Sena are distributing the letter to each household of Worli through a door to door campaign.

It is to be noted that Aaditya, 29, is the first member of Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray. He is the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. No member of the Thackeray family has held any constitutional post. Rumour has it that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena's alliance wins the Maharashtra Assembly election, Aditya might be given the post of the deputy CM. However, there is no official confirmation on the development yet. 

Tags:
Aaditya ThackerayShiv SenaWorli
Next
Story

Unnecessary acceleration can cause accidents: Uddhav Thackeray’s veiled advice to BJP

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Deshhit: Rajnath Singh creates history, becomes first Defence Minister to fly Rafale jet