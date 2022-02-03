2022 Audi Q7 luxury SUV launched in India, prices start at Rs 79.99 lakh

The German automaker Audi has launched the 2022 Audi Q7 in India and it is available in two variants. While the Audi Q7 Premium Plus is priced at Rs 79,99,000 (ex-showroom), the Audi Q7 Technology is priced at Rs 88,33,000 (ex-showroom). The new luxury SUV comes with better features and a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine and it also features a new Q design on its badge.

The new Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, churning out 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. The engine helpd Q7 achieve a top speed of 250 km/hr and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in a quick 5.9 seconds.

The Mild Hybrid comprises a 48-volt electrical system that provides adequate power to the Belt Alternator Starter (BAS). This system enables the engine to be turned off for up to 40 seconds when coasting. The BAS helps in automatically restarting the vehicle as per the system demands.

The Audi Q7 gets a combination of Quattro all-wheel drive, Adaptive Air Suspension and Audi Drive Select with seven drive modes, namely Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road and Individual.

The exterior gets a new bumper at the front and higher air inlets with a strong three-dimensional effect. A flat, wider looking Singleframe Grille with an octagonal outline and a new sill trim enhance the stance. Matrix LED headlamps with signature daytime running lights and LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators to allow clear visibility while driving.

It also gets Panoramic Sunroof, a high gloss styling package, Adaptive Windshield Wipers with integrated washer nozzles. The Audi Q7 is further accentuated by the chunky 48.26 cm (R19) 5-arm star style design alloy wheels. It will have various colour options like Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey and Floret Silver. With the option of two interior colours, Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown

The interior offers a driver-oriented wrap-around cockpit design for easy ergonomics and intuitive hand movement, with the new digital operating concept incorporates two large touchscreens. In addition, it gets ambient Lighting Package Plus, customisable with 30 colours each for surface and contour lighting, with seven seats. It comes equipped with smart features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), the Audi Q7 offers a variety of infotainment options

The features include MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch Response - Navigation with the display on a high-resolution 25.65 cms (10.1”) colour display, remote MMI touch control panel with 21.84 cms (8.6”) colour display to control the air conditioning, favourites and shortcuts.

It also has a B&O Premium 3D sound system - sound playback through 19 speakers including 3D speakers, centre speaker and subwoofer, a 16-channel amplifier with a total power output of 730 watts. The Audi Q7 is also Rear Seat Entertainment ready with built-in provisions. The Audi Entertainment Mobile (Rear Seat Entertainment screens) are available through Audi Genuine Accessories. The screens are integrated with the Audi Q7’s B&O Premium 3D Sound System.

It offers a comfort key for keyless entry and an electric boot lid with a gesture-based operation. Safety features like Cruise control with speed limiter, Park Assist Plus with 360° camera and Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist offer driver assistance and convenience, equipped with 8 Airbags for utmost safety.

