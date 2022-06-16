2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launched in India, prices start at Rs 7.53 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has launched the much-awaited Venue facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom. The compact SUV has been long due for the mid-cycle update that it has now received. With the updates, it is anticipated to take back the title of best-selling compact SUV, which it held for months when it was initially launched in the Indian market. The Hyundai Venue facelift goes on sale in a total of 5 variants - E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O). Also, the brand is offering 7 paint options for the facelifted Venue, namely Phantom Black, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Denim Blue, Fiery Red, Fiery Red with black roof, and Titan Grey.

In terms of changes, the Hyundai Venue continues with the same chassis and body shell. However, it now gets a heavily revised front facet. The new squarish radiator grille is finished in chrome, and it is inspired by the Parametric Jewel theme, earlier seen on the Tucson. The vertically-split headlamp setup also sees some revision. Lower down, the bumper is an all-new unit with a chunky air dam.

Around the sides, a set of new alloy wheels uplifts the overall aesthetics of the Venue. Much like the pre-facelift model, black cladding runs across the length and roof rails add butchness to the design. Move towards the rear and the Venue facelift surprises with a revamped fascia. The boot lid now houses a light bar that connects the new tail lamps. The rear bumper is a reprofiled unit, and it follows a similar treatment as the front one.

Changes on the inside include a new dual-tone theme for the cabin. Also, tweaks have been made to the infotainment unit, while the instrument cluster is an all-digital affair now. Besides, the Venue facelift comes with three driving modes now, namely Eco, Normal, and Sport. The rear bench gets recline function in the updated iteration.

Under the hood, the Venue retains its existing engine options - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The NA petrol is available with a 5-speed MT, whereas the 1.0L turbocharged unit is paired to a 6-speed iMT as standard. Nevertheless, the latter can also be bought with a 7-speed DCT. For the 1.5L diesel engine, a 6-speed MT remains exclusive.