NewsAuto
2022 HYUNDAI VENUE FACELIFT

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launch LIVE updates India: Price, specifications, features, design and more

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift India launch LIVE updates: The new model promises better design, added features and improved mechanicals over the outgoing compact SUV. 

Written by - Arjit Garg|Edited by: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
  • The Hyundai Venue facelift will have the same engine as the earlier model
  • The interiors of the compact SUV are to be upgraded
  • The front fascia of the Hyundai Venue facelift has bold styling

Trending Photos

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launch LIVE updates India: Price, specifications, features, design and more
LIVE Blog

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift India launch LIVE updates: The new Hyundai Venue facelift will be launched in India today (June 16) and is one of the most awaited compact SUVs in the Indian market. The compact SUV is one of the best selling models for the South Korean automaker along side the Hyundai Creta, putting it at the front of SUV makers in India. The new compact SUV has been teased and also leaked a dozen times ahead of scheduled launch today. The Hyundai Venue was the first SUV in India to get connected car technology called BlueLink Connect and ahead of the launch of the Venue facelift, we already know quite a lot about the SUV. Here's the live launch blog revealing minute to minute updates from the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launch event:

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Price

The Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh. The ongoing model of the Hyundai Venue has a starting price of Rs 7.62 lakh going up to Rs 13.35 lakh for the top variant.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Design

The Hyundai Venue facelift design is largely drawn from the previous edition of the car but with far more modern updates. The compact SUV carries forward the signature design language of the car with premium and futuristic details. To give it a more appealing look, the SUV is now updated with a dark grille right on the face of the SUV. In addition, the new grille gives it a wider and more confident look. The new Hyundai VENUE's rear section features first-in-segment Connecting LED Tail Lamps with unique vertical design elements. The Connecting LED Tail Lamps stretch across the back and add a futuristic and distinct look to the overall design, while the hexagonal cut crystal design adds a luxurious yet hi-tech touch.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Cabin

To get it up to date, the automaker has revamped the interiors to bring forth some major changes in the SUV. The SUV is now expected to have a 10.25-inch touchscreen, with the Boese sound system, among other major new changes. To add to the visual appeal, the facelift version will have a revised centre console, steering wheel et al.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Rivals

The Hyundai Venue facelift will compete directly against existing rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite and more.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Engine

The facelifted Hyundai Venue's engine options will remain unchanged. The vehicle will continue to be available with three engine options: 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. However, a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed AT with an oil burner is likely to be added to the list. In addition, the Venue facelift will be available with three transmission options: 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DCT.

16 June 2022
10:31 AM

Here's another look at the Hyundai Venue facelift with redesigned grille and bumper, new alloy wheels among other changes to the outside. 

10:28 AM

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift live launch: Watch here

10:25 AM

The Hyundai Venue is the smallest SUV from the South Korean automakers who wants to be at the forefront of SUV mobility in India. Here's a list of other available and soon to be launched SUVs from Hyundai in India:

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Kona EV

09:58 AM

Hyundai India earlier released the first images of the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift and here's how it looks - 

09:56 AM

The Hyundai Venue is sold in India as a compact SUV and goes up against a fierce competition, as this is one of the most sold body types in the country today. Here's a look at the rivals:

Kia Sonet

Tata Nexon

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Renault Kiger

Nissan Magnite

09:00 AM

Hyundai India, the second largest carmaker by volume and largest exporter is all set to launch the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift in India today (June 16). The new Hyundai Venue promises updated interiors, new features and improved mechanicals over the outgoing Venue, which happens to be one of the best-selling Hyundai cars in India, and was also the first SUV in India to get connected car technology called BlueLink.  

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?