2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launch LIVE updates India: Price, specifications, features, design and more
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift India launch LIVE updates: The new model promises better design, added features and improved mechanicals over the outgoing compact SUV.
- The Hyundai Venue facelift will have the same engine as the earlier model
- The interiors of the compact SUV are to be upgraded
- The front fascia of the Hyundai Venue facelift has bold styling
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift India launch LIVE updates: The new Hyundai Venue facelift will be launched in India today (June 16) and is one of the most awaited compact SUVs in the Indian market. The compact SUV is one of the best selling models for the South Korean automaker along side the Hyundai Creta, putting it at the front of SUV makers in India. The new compact SUV has been teased and also leaked a dozen times ahead of scheduled launch today. The Hyundai Venue was the first SUV in India to get connected car technology called BlueLink Connect and ahead of the launch of the Venue facelift, we already know quite a lot about the SUV. Here's the live launch blog revealing minute to minute updates from the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launch event:
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Price
The Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh. The ongoing model of the Hyundai Venue has a starting price of Rs 7.62 lakh going up to Rs 13.35 lakh for the top variant.
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Design
The Hyundai Venue facelift design is largely drawn from the previous edition of the car but with far more modern updates. The compact SUV carries forward the signature design language of the car with premium and futuristic details. To give it a more appealing look, the SUV is now updated with a dark grille right on the face of the SUV. In addition, the new grille gives it a wider and more confident look. The new Hyundai VENUE's rear section features first-in-segment Connecting LED Tail Lamps with unique vertical design elements. The Connecting LED Tail Lamps stretch across the back and add a futuristic and distinct look to the overall design, while the hexagonal cut crystal design adds a luxurious yet hi-tech touch.
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Cabin
To get it up to date, the automaker has revamped the interiors to bring forth some major changes in the SUV. The SUV is now expected to have a 10.25-inch touchscreen, with the Boese sound system, among other major new changes. To add to the visual appeal, the facelift version will have a revised centre console, steering wheel et al.
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Rivals
The Hyundai Venue facelift will compete directly against existing rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite and more.
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Engine
The facelifted Hyundai Venue's engine options will remain unchanged. The vehicle will continue to be available with three engine options: 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. However, a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed AT with an oil burner is likely to be added to the list. In addition, the Venue facelift will be available with three transmission options: 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DCT.
Here's another look at the Hyundai Venue facelift with redesigned grille and bumper, new alloy wheels among other changes to the outside.
2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift live launch: Watch here
The Hyundai Venue is the smallest SUV from the South Korean automakers who wants to be at the forefront of SUV mobility in India. Here's a list of other available and soon to be launched SUVs from Hyundai in India:
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Kona EV
Hyundai India earlier released the first images of the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift and here's how it looks -
The Hyundai Venue is sold in India as a compact SUV and goes up against a fierce competition, as this is one of the most sold body types in the country today. Here's a look at the rivals:
Kia Sonet
Tata Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Renault Kiger
Nissan Magnite
Hyundai India, the second largest carmaker by volume and largest exporter is all set to launch the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift in India today (June 16). The new Hyundai Venue promises updated interiors, new features and improved mechanicals over the outgoing Venue, which happens to be one of the best-selling Hyundai cars in India, and was also the first SUV in India to get connected car technology called BlueLink.