2022 Hyundai Venue facelift India launch LIVE updates: The new Hyundai Venue facelift will be launched in India today (June 16) and is one of the most awaited compact SUVs in the Indian market. The compact SUV is one of the best selling models for the South Korean automaker along side the Hyundai Creta, putting it at the front of SUV makers in India. The new compact SUV has been teased and also leaked a dozen times ahead of scheduled launch today. The Hyundai Venue was the first SUV in India to get connected car technology called BlueLink Connect and ahead of the launch of the Venue facelift, we already know quite a lot about the SUV. Here's the live launch blog revealing minute to minute updates from the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launch event:

The Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh. The ongoing model of the Hyundai Venue has a starting price of Rs 7.62 lakh going up to Rs 13.35 lakh for the top variant.

The Hyundai Venue facelift design is largely drawn from the previous edition of the car but with far more modern updates. The compact SUV carries forward the signature design language of the car with premium and futuristic details. To give it a more appealing look, the SUV is now updated with a dark grille right on the face of the SUV. In addition, the new grille gives it a wider and more confident look. The new Hyundai VENUE's rear section features first-in-segment Connecting LED Tail Lamps with unique vertical design elements. The Connecting LED Tail Lamps stretch across the back and add a futuristic and distinct look to the overall design, while the hexagonal cut crystal design adds a luxurious yet hi-tech touch.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Cabin

To get it up to date, the automaker has revamped the interiors to bring forth some major changes in the SUV. The SUV is now expected to have a 10.25-inch touchscreen, with the Boese sound system, among other major new changes. To add to the visual appeal, the facelift version will have a revised centre console, steering wheel et al.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Rivals

The Hyundai Venue facelift will compete directly against existing rivals like Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite and more.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Engine

The facelifted Hyundai Venue's engine options will remain unchanged. The vehicle will continue to be available with three engine options: 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. However, a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed AT with an oil burner is likely to be added to the list. In addition, the Venue facelift will be available with three transmission options: 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DCT.