2023 Honda D110 Dream Deluxe Launched In India At Rs 73,400: Design, Specs, Features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the all-new CD110 Dream Deluxe. Prices for the motorcycle start at Rs 73,400, ex-showroom. As the next generation of Honda's most affordable motorcycle in India, this new model is set to redefine the entry-level motorcycle segment with its latest technology, enhanced comfort features, and attractive styling. The updated avatar of the commuter motorcycle is now OBD-2 compliant, and it now also gets the optional 10-year warranty. Furthermore, the motorcycle is now loaded with new graphics for a fresher look. While the exhaust muffler is finished in chrome, the 5-spoke alloy wheels are silver finished.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of the all-new OBD2 compliant CD110 Dream Deluxe, we are excited to redefine affordability and performance in the Indian motorcycle market. This next-generation motorcycle, packed with comfort, convenience and reliability, reflects HMSI's commitment to providing unmatched value to our customers.”



Introducing the all-new offering from HMSI, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Building on the rich legacy of brand CD, we are proud to introduce the all-new CD110 Dream Deluxe. The motorcycle offers a comprehensive package of comfort, convenience, and style. We are confident that the attractive pricing and unmatched value will appeal to a wide range of customers, making it the perfect choice for daily commuting.”

Powering the Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe is a 110cc single-cylinder engine with a peak power output of 8.67 hp and 9.30 Nm of max torque. It gets a 4-speed transmission, and the rims on the CD110 Dream Deluxe measure 18-inch in diameter, shod with tubeless tyres. The motorcycle now also comes with a side-stand indicator and combined braking system. The CD110 Dream Deluxe will be available in four attractive colours - Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Green and Black with Grey.