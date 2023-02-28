2023 Hyundai Alcazar With 1.5-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine Revealed, Gets ADAS

Hyundai is refurbishing its model line-up for the year 2023, and the company has now unveiled the 2023 Hyundai Alcazar with a host of changes to secure a strong position against the competition. The three-row SUV is now unveiled with a host of changes, including the new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine. The new power plant is capable of putting down a peak power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of max torque. With the new motor, gearbox options will include a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5L turbo-petrol will soon be seen on the new-gen Hyundai Verna and other models.

Other than the new powertrain, the Alcazar gets a slightly tweaked grille for the front end. Also, the SUV will now feature increased safety features as standard. The list includes side and curtain airbags, along with a new idle-start-stop system. With six airbags as standard across the range, the Hyundai Alcazar now has a strong safety suite. Currently, the Alcazar is on sale with two engine options - a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine and a 2.0L NA petrol engine. The transmission options include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Talking of design, the Alcazar gets a Creta-like front end, since it is the 7-seat version of the Creta. However, the rear end is different in comparison to the Creta. Well, the Alcazar is more spacious than the Creta for obvious reasons. The Alcazar gets two seating options - a 6-seater version with captain chairs in the middle rows and a 7-seater iteration with a bench-type middle row.

Moreover, it gets an extremely-long feature list, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 10.25-inch LCD for the instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, air purifier, Bose sound system, and more. The three-row SUV also gets new puddle lamps with the “ALCAZAR” logo. Moreover, prices for the updated model will be announced soon.