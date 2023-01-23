2023 Hyundai Aura facelift compact sedan launched in India, prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has launched the new Hyundai Aura at an introductory price of Rs 6,29,600 (ex-showroom) for the base variant and going upto Rs 8,87,400 (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The new Hyundai Aura gets a new modern design, with convenience and safety features. The Hyundai Aura is a compact sedan based on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback, facelifted version of which was launched recently in India. Hyundai Aura competes against the likes Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor compact sedans in India.

Hyundai Aura: Design

The new Hyundai Aura now gets a updated styling with a façade having new Painted Black Radiator Grille and new LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) on front bumper. It gets R15 (D=380.2 mm) Diamond Cut Alloy wheels, Chrome Outside Door Handles, Rear Wing Spoiler and Rear Chrome Garnish. It is available with 6 monotone colour options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red.

Hyundai Aura: Cabin

Inside, the new Hyundai Aura now gets glossy black inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, chrome finish on gear knob, parking lever tip as well as metal finish inside door handles and new fabric upholstery with Aura branding. The new Hyundai Aura gets new features such as:

8.89 cm (3.5") Cluster with Multi Information Display

Footwell Lighting

Wireless Phone Charger

20.25 cm (8") Touchscreen Display Audio with Smartphone Connectivity

Hyundai Aura: Engine

In terms of performance, the new Hyundai Aura gets RDE compliant and E20 Fuel ready engine options, including 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with 5 speed manual transmission; 1.2-litre Kappa petrol with AMT; and 1.2-litre Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) with 5 speed manual transmission. While petrol generates 83 PS/ 113.8 NM output, the CNG one gets 69 PS/ 95.2 Nm output.

Hyundai Aura: Safety

Hyundai has enhanced safety in the Aura and now it becomes the only compact sedan to offer 4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger & Side Airbags) as standard fitment across variants and 6 Airbags as an option. It now gets ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) that are offered as standard. The new Hyundai Aura also comes equipped with new First-in-Segment Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline) & other new features such as Burglar Alarm and Automatic Headlamps.