2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched: Price Starts At Rs 14.50 Lakh - Details

2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition: The pricing for the new 2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition has been unveiled ahead of its official release. Available with 1.5L MPi petrol and 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel engines, Creta Knight Edition comes with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The Creta Knight Edition's petrol variants are priced from Rs 14,50,800 for the S(O) MT model to Rs 18,88,200 for the SX (O) iVT model. The diesel variants range from Rs 16,08,100 to Rs 20,14,800. All prices are ex-showroom.

Hyundai CRETA Knight (1.5l MPi Petrol) Prices:

-- CRETA Knight S(O) MT: Rs 14,50,800, ex-showroom

-- CRETA Knight S(O) IVT: Rs 16,00,800, ex-showroom

-- CRETA Knight SX (O) MT: Rs 17,42,200, ex-showroom

-- CRETA Knight SX (O) IVT: Rs 18,88,200, ex-showroom

Hyundai CRETA Knight (1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel) Prices:

-- CRETA Knight S(O) MT: Rs 16,08,100, ex-showroom

-- CRETA Knight S(O) AT: Rs 17,58,100, ex-showroom

-- CRETA Knight SX (O) MT: Rs 18,99,600, ex-showroom

-- CRETA Knight SX (O) AT: Rs 20,14,800, ex-showroom

One must note that the Titan Grey Matte color scheme comes at an additional cost of Rs 5,000, while the dual-tone version costs an extra Rs 15,000.

Hyundai CRETA Knight Exterior Includes:

-- Black Painted Front Radiator Grille

-- Matte Black front & rear Hyundai Logo

-- R17 (D=436.6 mm) Black Alloy Wheels with red brake calipers

-- Exclusive Knight Emblem

-- Black Painted Front & Rear Skid Plates

-- Black Painted Side Sill Garnish

-- Black Painted Roof Rails

-- Black Painted C-Pillar garnish

-- Black Painted ORVMs

-- Black Painted Spoiler

Hyundai CRETA Knight Interiors Includes:

-- All-Black interiors with Brass color inserts

-- Exclusive Black Leather^ Seat Upholstery with Brass piping & stitching

-- Sporty Metal Pedals

-- Leather-wrapped steering wheel & gear boot with brass stitching