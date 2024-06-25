2024 Jawa 350 Launched with Alloy Wheels and New Colours; Check Details

The 2024 Jawa 350 has received notable updates, just months after its initial launch in India. These updates include the introduction of a new alloy wheel variant and four new colour options. Responding to customer feedback, Jawa has introduced alloy wheels with tubeless tyres for the Jawa 350. Priced at an additional Rs 10,000, this upgrade simplifies puncture repairs. Unlike wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tyres, which require unmounting the tyre and removing the tube to fix a puncture, tubeless tyres can be more easily repaired, saving time and effort. For those who prioritize aesthetics, the traditional wire-spoke wheels are still available.

New Colour Options

Jawa has expanded its colour palette for the Jawa 350. The new solid colours include Obsidian Black, Grey, and Deep Forest. Additionally, the Chrome series has been updated with a new White colour, which joins the existing Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange options.

Powertrain

The Jawa 350 remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 22bhp and 28.2Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Chassis and Suspension

The bike features a dual-cradle chassis, supported by a telescopic front fork and a five-step preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, it is equipped with a 280mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, both with dual-channel ABS.

The starting price for the Jawa 350 is Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom, with the Chrome series starting at Rs 2.14 lakh. The addition of alloy wheels is priced at Rs 10,000 extra.