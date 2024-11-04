2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings Open - Launch Date, Expected Price, And Features

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Details: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has commenced nationwide bookings for its highly anticipated 4th Generation Dzire. Customers can pre-book the All-New Dzire at any ARENA showroom or online with an initial payment of Rs 11000. Deliveries of the new Maruti Dzire will begin immediately after its official launch, which is scheduled for Nov 11, 2024. It is likely to come at a little higher premium than the outgoing Dzire (Rs 6.57 lakh - Rs 9.34 lakh, ex-showroom).

Commenting on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Dzire's extraordinary journey since 2008 has made it India's favourite sedan, winning the trust of over 27 Lakh customers. With the All-New Dzire, we have crafted something that's not just the best in its segment but goes beyond conventional expectations."

"Its modern design philosophy, superior comfort and cutting-edge technology represent the perfect synthesis of what customers love about Dzire and what they aspire for in a modern sedan. By combining advanced powertrain options with thoughtfully curated features, the All-New Dzire is poised to deliver an exceptional experience," he added.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will receive significant cosmetic and mechanical changes, along with several first-in-segment features. It will get a fully redesigned front end. It now sports a broader hexagonal grille with black horizontal slats, a sleek chrome outline, and Maruti Suzuki's signature emblem at the center.

Sharp LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and an updated bumper add to its modern look. The 2024 Maruti Dzire will also feature a fresh fog lamp setup, new alloy wheels, a revised rear bumper, and LED taillamps connected by a horizontal chrome bar.

One of its major highlights will be the segment-first electric sunroof. Additionally, it is expected to offer a floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an enhanced semi-digital instrument cluster with a larger MID, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, six airbags, and more.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Dzire will carry a 1.2L, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 82bhp and 112Nm of torque, replacing the current 1.2L, 4-cylinder K-Series engine. Promising better fuel efficiency, the compact sedan will continue to offer 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmission options.