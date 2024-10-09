2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Launched At Rs 78.50 Lakh - Features & Specs

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Launched: The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (long wheelbase) has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 78.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in three variants - LWB E 200, LWB E 220d and LWB E 450 4MATIC, priced at Rs 78.5 lakh, Rs 81.5 lakh, and Rs 92.5 lakh, respectively. The base price of this new model is Rs 2.45 lakh higher than the outgoing model.

The front fascia now has sleeker LED headlights and a larger grille with chrome surrounds, new tristar elements, and the iconic Mercedes logo in the center. There's also a chrome skid plate on the front bumper.

At the rear, the new E-Class features wraparound LED tail lights with tristar elements and a chrome strip running across the rear profile. Dual chrome exhaust tips complete the look.

This sixth-generation E-Class comes in five colors: silver, grey, black, white, and blue.

Inside, it’s available in brown, beige, or black themes. The dashboard houses three screens: a 12.3-inch driver display, a 14.4-inch touchscreen, and another 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger. A camera mounted on the dashboard allows for video conferencing.

The center console offers two armrests with storage and a wireless phone charger, hidden under a wooden panel with a sliding cover for the front passengers.

The rear seats can recline up to 36 degrees, with extended under-thigh support up to 40mm. The center seat folds down to become an armrest, which also has a wireless phone charger and storage space.

The new E-Class also has electric sunblinds on the rear doors, and the rear doors feature a power-closing function. The front passenger seat can be slid forward at the push of a button to create more legroom for rear passengers.

Additional features include 4-zone automatic climate control, a 17-speaker Burmester sound system, 64-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and memory function for the front seats.

In terms of safety, it offers eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). There are also advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

The new E-Class comes with three engine options:

-- A 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 204 hp.

-- A 2.0-litre diesel engine with 197 hp.

-- A 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine delivering 380 hp and 550 Nm.

All engines come with an automatic transmission as standard, and each option includes a mild hybrid system.