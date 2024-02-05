2024 Ola S1X Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Design, Specs, Range

Ola Electric has just introduced its latest model, the S1X scooter, which comes with a powerful 4kWh battery pack. This new scooter is designed to offer an impressive riding range of up to 190 kilometers on a single charge. Priced at INR 1,09,999, the S1X aims to be an appealing option for those looking to switch to electric mobility. Ola has announced that the deliveries for the new scooter will begin in April.

Top Features and Speed

The Ola S1X stands out with its ability to reach a top speed of 90 km/h, making it a speedy option for city commuting. It can also accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The scooter is available in seven attractive colors, including Red Velocity, Midnight, Vogue, Stellar, Funk, Porcelain White, and Liquid Silver, giving buyers plenty of options to choose from. It also features a 4.3-inch segmented display and comes with a physical key for unlocking.

Comparison with Other Variants

While the 4kWh variant does not come with smart connectivity features found in the 3kWh model, such as a larger 5-inch display and keyless unlock, it offers a longer range and more power. The S1X series also includes a more budget-friendly 2kWh variant, which has the lowest range of 143 kilometers but is more affordable.

Extended Warranty and Charging Infrastructure

In a significant move, Ola Electric has extended an 8-year or 80,000 km warranty to its entire scooter lineup, ensuring greater peace of mind for customers. Additionally, an optional warranty package is available, extending coverage to 1,25,000 km for those who prefer extra protection, though it comes at an additional cost.

Ola is also committed to enhancing its charging infrastructure. The company plans to increase the number of charging units from 1,000 to 10,000 by the end of this quarter, covering both residential areas and highways. This expansion is part of Ola's efforts to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Furthermore, Ola aims to boost its service network to 600 centers by April, improving accessibility and convenience for customers.