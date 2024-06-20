Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce the E-Class in India later this year. The sixth generation of this luxury sedan will be available in a long wheelbase (LWB) variant which will be directly competing directly with the recently launched BMW 5 Series LWB. Ahead of its official debut, two test mules of the new E-Class have been spotted in India, providing a glimpse of what’s to come.

According to the reports, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class was recently caught on camera in Pune. Two test models including one black and one silver were spied at a local yard. Like other Mercedes models assembled locally, the new E-Class will be produced at the company's Chakan-based facility in Pune, utilizing Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits. This sixth-generation model made its global debut in April 2023.

Design Highlights

Exterior

As the spied models revealed, the new E-Class features a refreshed front design with a piano black finish surrounding the single-slat front grille, accompanied by reprofiled LED headlamps. The roofline includes a sharp kink beyond the C-pillar, giving the sedan a coupe-like silhouette. At the rear, the vehicle is adorned with quad LED taillights featuring a distinctive star-shaped brake light pattern. The rear bumper is highlighted by chrome inserts around the faux exhaust vents. Additional exterior elements include flush-fitting door handles and 18-inch dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels.

Dimensions

The dimensions of the new E-Class LWB measure 5,092 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,493 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,094 mm, ensuring ample space and comfort.

Interior Features

Interior features include a 14.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment display, a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and an additional infotainment unit for the front passenger. All these screens run on the latest MBUX system.