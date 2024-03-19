NewsAuto
CAR AC

5 Useful Tips To Make Your Car AC Do Wonders In Summers

Before starting your journey, open the car's doors or windows for a few minutes to let the hot air escape

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

5 Useful Tips To Make Your Car AC Do Wonders In Summers

As the summer heat approaches, ensuring your car's air conditioning (AC) system is in top condition becomes crucial. A malfunctioning AC can turn your car cabin into a sauna, making traveling a daunting experience. Here are some tips to help you beat the heat and keep your car cabin cool during the scorching summer months.

1. Get Your Car's AC Serviced Before Summer

The first step to ensuring a cool cabin is to get your car's AC serviced before the summer heat sets in. A properly serviced AC system will work efficiently, providing you with the much-needed relief from the soaring temperatures.

2. Pre-Cool Your Car
Before starting your journey, open the car's doors or windows for a few minutes to let the hot air escape. If your car has a sunroof, crack it open slightly to allow hot air to dissipate quickly from the top.

3. Optimize AC Settings

When you enter the car, turn on the AC and switch off the recirculation mode initially. This allows the AC to use fresh outside air, helping cool the cabin faster. Once the cabin temperature drops, switch the recirculation mode back on to maximize cooling efficiency.

4. Adjust Temperature and Airflow

For maximum cooling, set the AC temperature to the lowest setting and increase the airflow. Keep in mind that this may slightly impact your car's fuel efficiency.

5. Customize Air Vents

If you're traveling alone, keep only the AC vents on your side open and close the rest to direct all airflow towards you. Similarly, if you have a front passenger, adjust the vents to direct airflow towards both occupants for optimal comfort.

By following these simple tips, you can ensure a cool and comfortable ride even during the hottest summer days. Don't let the summer heat spoil your travels—take proactive steps to keep your car cabin refreshingly cool.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?