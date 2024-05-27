Advertisement
600km Range, 10-80% Charging In 31 Mins; Check New Kia Electric SUV

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 27, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Kia EV3 SUV Details: Kia has recently revealed the details of its dedicated compact electric SUV EV3. The model will first launch in South Korea (Domestic Market Of Kia) in July 2024, followed by Europe in the second half of the year and other markets next year. However, as of now, there is no official word on its India launch.

The EV3 measures 4,300mm long, 1,850mm wide, 1,560mm high, and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm. Underpinning the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), it uses the Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology. The EV3 standard model is fitted with a 58.3kWh battery and the long range variant is equipped with a 81.4kWh battery.

It features a front-wheel drive electric powertrain. A front axle-mounted electric motor produces 201bhp and 283Nm (claimed), which enables a best 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.5 seconds. The EV3’s maximum speed is 170km/h. The bigger battery pack model (Long-Range version) is claimed to offer a WLTP driving range of up to 600km.

“By providing groundbreaking design, an industry-leading electric drivetrain, and practical, innovative lifestyle solutions, the EV3 aims to extend Kia’s exceptional EV SUV experience to a wider audience. With a WLTP driving range of up to 600km and fast-charging capability, the EV3 addresses common concerns about electric vehicles," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia.

The battery of the Kia EV3 can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 31 mins. It is equipped with V2L (vehicle-to-load), Kia AI Assistant, and Advanced Driving Assistance System, sharing its cabin layout with the EV9. It comes with dual 12.3-inch floating infotainment screens with haptic buttons and AC vents placed below them.

The two-spoke steering wheel has media and navigation controls. Drive mode, cruise control, entertainment, and navigation, can be accessed and controlled by a simple touch of the steering wheel buttons while the exterior design looks bold and progressive.

