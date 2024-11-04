All-New 3rd Gen Honda Amaze Is Here: 1st Teaser Image Out

All-New 3rd Gen Honda Amaze: Ahead of its official launch, Honda Cars India has released the first teaser image of the forthcoming 3rd-generation Honda Amaze. While the launch date has not been announced yet, the all-new Amaze is expected to make its global debut in the next couple of months.

The first official teaser image of the new Honda Amaze reveals its completely revised front fascia, which shares a strong resemblance to the globally sold Honda Civic, with the slimmer LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and a revised grille with a honeycomb pattern.

A chrome bar runs above the headlamps and grille. The front bumper has also been updated, sporting a large air dam. Commenting on the teaser release, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “With the 3rd generation, we are excited to take this (Honda Amaze) to the next level, offering our modern Indian customers an enhanced premium package like never before.”

Recent spy shots of the 2024 Honda Amaze show that the compact sedan will keep its familiar silhouette, adding fresh taillamps with a smoky finish and a shark fin antenna. Its dimensions are expected to stay the same, with a length of 3,995mm, width of 1,695mm, height of 1,501mm, and a wheelbase of 2,470mm.

Inside the cabin, significant upgrades are anticipated. Like the Honda City, the new Amaze will offer three fixed headrests for rear passengers, a reverse parking camera, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Under the hood, the Amaze is likely to retain its 1.2L, 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 90bhp and 110Nm torque, with both 5-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission options. A CNG option may also be added in the future.

The new Amaze will go head-to-head with the upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, launching on November 11, 2024. With the update, a slight price increase is expected. Currently, the Amaze lineup includes 11 variants, ranging from Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh (ex-showroom).