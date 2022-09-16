All-new Mahindra Scorpio-N's waiting period REVEALED, upto 2 years wait for buyers!

Think of true-blue SUVs that use a body-on-frame architecture and are of Indian origin, the Mahindra Scorpio takes a strong place on the list. Now sold in its third-gen iteration - the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N, managed to record 1 lakh orders in just 30 minutes. Quite some action we would say. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N currently boasts a humongously-long waiting period that extends to over 2 years for select variants. The company has confirmed that it will soon start with the deliveries of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N from September 26. However, only 25,000 units will be delivered. Talking of the waiting period of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, read to know how much you will have to wait for your booked model.

The base-spec Z2 petrol and diesel trims of the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N have a waiting period of around 90 to 95 weeks. Moving forward to the Z4 variant, the waiting period extends to around 90 to 95 weeks. Next up on the variant ladder is the Z6 trim, which has a waiting period of around 100 to 105 weeks, and similarly, the Z8 trim also has the same amount of waiting period. The range-topping Z8L trim, however, has a slightly lesser waiting period of around 85 to 90 weeks.

When it comes to pricing, the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engines are the two engine options offered for the SUV. Regardless of the engine, they select, buyers can decide between a 6-speed AT or a 6-speed MT. Additionally, a 4X4 drivetrain with off-road modes may be coupled with the oil burner.

Also, the company has recently unveiled its first-ever electric SUV in the country - Mahindra XUV400. It is based on the XUV300’s platform, but with incremented length. While the company has taken the covers off the SUV now, prices will be announced in January next year.