Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann have launched the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to Indira Gandhi International Airport. Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar was also present at the event. Earlier, the Transport Minister had announced the resumption of the bus service after the Covid-19 hiatus. The bus service is expected to provide transportation to people at affordable rates.

Earlier, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang had on Saturday said the AAP government has already taken many decisions to end liquor, sand mafias and supply of drugs in the state.

"Now transport mafia will also be a thing of the past as party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by CM Mann will flag off Volvo buses on June 15," Kang had said. Mann on Friday had announced that a luxurious Volvo buses service will start from Punjab to the Delhi airport.

Also read: Punjab government to resume bus services to Delhi airport soon: Minister

Mann had also said for decades, only private transporters had run their buses on this route and "looted people by charging according to their own whims and fancies". The state government will run luxury buses that will charge less than half of what private transporters are charging, Kang had said earlier.

The state-owned buses would be able to provide affordable service to passengers up to the Delhi airport from different cities of Punjab. As per his statements, the private bus services charged thrice the amount to cover the same distance from Punjab to Delhi.

With inputs from PTI