NewsAuto
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann flag off luxury bus service from Punjab to Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flagged off the interstate bus service between Jalandhar and Indira Gandhi International Airport for affordable bus service, reports PTI.

Written by - Amulya Raj Srinet |Edited by: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 05:39 PM IST
  • The services will be provided by Volvo buses
  • The bus will cover the distance between Jalandhar and Delhi Airport
  • The buses will provide services to passengers on the route

Trending Photos

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann flag off luxury bus service from Punjab to Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann have launched the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to Indira Gandhi International Airport.  Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar was also present at the event. Earlier, the Transport Minister had announced the resumption of the bus service after the Covid-19 hiatus. The bus service is expected to provide transportation to people at affordable rates.

Earlier, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang had on Saturday said the AAP government has already taken many decisions to end liquor, sand mafias and supply of drugs in the state.

"Now transport mafia will also be a thing of the past as party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by CM Mann will flag off Volvo buses on June 15," Kang had said. Mann on Friday had announced that a luxurious Volvo buses service will start from Punjab to the Delhi airport.

Also read: Punjab government to resume bus services to Delhi airport soon: Minister

Mann had also said for decades, only private transporters had run their buses on this route and "looted people by charging according to their own whims and fancies". The state government will run luxury buses that will charge less than half of what private transporters are charging, Kang had said earlier.

The state-owned buses would be able to provide affordable service to passengers up to the Delhi airport from different cities of Punjab. As per his statements, the private bus services charged thrice the amount to cover the same distance from Punjab to Delhi.

With inputs from PTI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'