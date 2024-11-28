Audi Q7 Facelift Launched - Price, Features And Specifications

Audi Q7 Facelift Details: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has launched the new Audi Q7 in India in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology, priced at Rs 88,66,000 and Rs 97,81,000 respectively. These are introductory, ex-showroom prices. The SUV features notable cosmetic updates that distinguish it from the outgoing model.

Exterior

On the front, it features Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic indicators, a new single-frame grille with a vertical droplet inlay design, a new air intake, and a redesigned bumper for enhanced visibility and style. Additionally, it gets new R20 alloy wheels with 5 twin-spoke designs and LED rear combination lamps. It is available in five colors - Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Glacier White, and Samurai Grey.

Interior

Available in two striking interior color options: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige, the feature-loaded cabin offers a fully digital and customizable instrument cluster, Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D Sound System with 19 speakers, seven-seater configuration with electrically foldable third-row seats, and new Cedar Brown cricket leather upholstery with memory feature for the driver seat. It also offers wireless charging for convenient connectivity.

The SUV offers Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, comfort key with sensor-controlled boot lid operation, 4-zone climate control with air ionizer, adaptive windscreen wipers with integrated wash nozzles, lane departure warning system, 8 airbags, and more.

Engine And Performance

Powered by a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine delivering 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, supported by a 48V Mild Hybrid technology, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h. It features an eight-speed tiptronic transmission.

It is equipped with the quattro permanent all-wheel drive system, adaptive air suspension, and Audi drive select with 7 driving modes, including an off-road mode.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “To date, we have sold over 10,000 Audi Q7’s in India. The new Audi Q7 boasts a new design, several updated features, and with Quattro all-wheel drive and a 3L V6 engine - I am confident that this new Audi Q7 is going to continue to attract buyers."