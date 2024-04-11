Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Set To Launch On May 3; What Do We Know So Far

Bajaj Auto has officially announced the launch date of its much-anticipated motorcycle, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400. It is set to hit the roads on May 3, 2024. There are various speculations and anctipation roaming aroud this bike before the launch. Let's delve into what is expected from this bike.

Design and Features

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to retain the distinctive design language of the NS series while incorporating unique its elements.

Anticipated features include multi-level traction control, switchable ABS with various modes, and advanced Bluetooth connectivity offering turn-by-turn navigation and a host of other functionalities.

Powertrain

Unlike its predecessor models, the Pulsar NS400 is expected to boast an entirely new engine configuration. Drawing from its NS lineage, this motorcycle is likely to house a 399cc single-cylinder engine. Speculations suggest that the engine will be derived from the latest-generation KTM 390 Duke, albeit with significant enhancements such as revised internals and a tailored top-end performance.

Performance

In terms of performance, the Pulsar NS400 is expected to deliver a distinctively tuned experience compared to the KTM 390 Duke. While precise details are yet to be confirmed, enthusiasts can anticipate a balance between power, agility, and rider comfort. The motorcycle's cycle parts, including brakes and suspension, are projected to be of a higher specification than the current NS200 variant, although not as advanced as those found in the KTM 390 Duke.

Launch and Pricing

Industry insiders speculate that the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 could be priced between Rs. 2 to 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom), making it an attractive proposition for riders seeking a blend of performance, style, and technology.

As the countdown to the launch of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 continues, enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of this flagship motorcycle. With its promising blend of cutting-edge features, performance enhancements, and competitive pricing, the NS400 is poised to make a significant impact in the premium motorcycle segment. Stay tuned for our upcoming first ride impressions and comprehensive coverage of this exciting addition to Bajaj Auto's illustrious Pulsar lineup.