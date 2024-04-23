Advertisement
NewsAuto
BAJAJ PULSAR

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teaser Released; What Do We Know So Far

Bajaj Pulsar NS400  is set to be launched on 3 May 2024. 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Teaser Released; What Do We Know So Far

Bajaj Auto has released the first teaser of its most anticipated Bajaj Pulsar NS400. This bike is set to be launched on 3 May 2024. In the teaser video,  you can see the alloy wheels of the bike which are similar to the recently launched Pulsar N250. This model is likely to get an underbelly exhaust instead of the unit at the rear. A similar setup is also available in Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200. The NS400 will also get a thicker rear tire with a single-sided mount rear tyre hugger. . The hashtag of the teaser video on Instagram says that this will be the biggest Pulsar ever.

 

Engine

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 could feature a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Interestingly, the Dominar 400 has the same engine too. It generates 40PS power and 35Nm torque. A 6-speed gearbox can be available for transmission, with which slip and assist clutch can be available. The quickshifter may be kept exclusive to the top-end variants. This will be the Pulsar with the largest engine to date.

Features

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 could offer a USD fork at the front and monoshock suspension at the rear. Disc brakes are expected to be provided on both wheels and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) can also be provided as standard. Talking about the features, it might feature a fully digital instrument cluster and a fully LED lighting system with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Expected Price

The price of the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to be around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). It will directly compete with the KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla