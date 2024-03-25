Bajaj To Launch CNG Bike In June: What Do We Know So Far?

Bajaj Auto has been in the spotlight with rumours circulating about its upcoming CNG-powered bike. Recent announcements from the managing director and CEO Rajiv Bajaj confirm that the CNG-Bike launch is scheduled for June. Notably, this will be the first ever CNG motorcycle to be launched by the company. This upcoming bike is likely to be called the 'Bruzer'.

CNG Tank Placement

Based on sightings of test mules, the bike might get the unconventional placement of the CNG cylinder. It might be integrated horizontally beneath the elongated, flat seat, seamlessly blending it into the bike's structure. This innovative design not only optimizes space but also contributes to a sleek and streamlined look. Moreover, to tackle range and convenience issues, there are rumours that the bike will include a compact petrol tank for emergency use.

Expected Specifications and Features

With its wheel size, disc brake, and rider ergonomics indicating a focus on the commuter segment, Bajaj is likely targeting buyers in the 100-160cc range. The inclusion of features like LED lights, a possible digital instrument cluster, telescopic fork, monoshock suspension, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Braking and Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Bajaj CNG bike is expected to boast a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, ensuring adequate stopping power and control.

The anticipated price of the new model is speculated to be approximately Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom), based on industry insights and speculation. It's important to keep in mind that pre-production models are subject to potential changes before the final product is launched in the market. As Bajaj gears up for the launch of its CNG-powered Bike, anticipation grows among motorcycle enthusiasts and commuters alike. Please note that the information are based on speculations and rumors. Apart from the launch month, Bajaj has not confirmed anything yet.