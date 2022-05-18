Roads in India are not very safe, considering the fatality rate. The erratic behavior of the driver is in fact another hassle that governing authorities have to face to make the roads safer to use. On the list of cities with the worst drivers, Silicon Valley of India takes the top spot as per a survey of Zoomcar, one of the leading self-drive rental car companies in the country. Famous for its Sarafa Bazaar and mouth-watering dishes - Indore, scores the highest for driving ethics. Zoomcar conducted the survey across 22 cities of the country, with the help of its proprietary drive scoring system.

The data collected between November 2020 and November 2021, showed that Madhya Pradesh’s capital - Indore, has 35.4 per cent good drivers, followed by the City of Nawabs - Lucknow, with 33.2 per cent good drivers. Following it hot on heels is Hyderabad with a score of 33.1 per cent.

Talking about cities with the worst drivers, Mysuru takes the lead with the highest score. The city has around 18.5 per cent worst drivers. Following it rather closely is Ahmedabad with 14.8 per cent bad drivers. The Silicon Valley of India - Bangalore, is third-worst in terms of driving ethics. The tech-driven city has 14 per cent bad drivers.

Zoomcar has developed a scoring system in association with HERE Technologies, a location data provider and technology platform. The car rental company collected the data with close to 200 million data points, like tyre life, acceleration, deceleration, engine speed, vehicle speed, brake wear and more. As regards the scoring, drivers receiving scores below 50 are considered bad while those scoring over 65 are considered good.

