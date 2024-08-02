BIG Surprise: This Company Overtakes Hero, Becomes Top Bike-Scooter Seller In July 2024

Honda Vs Hero Sales In July 2024: Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 370,274 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2024, which is significantly lower than that of two-wheelers sold by the Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) in the same month. In July 2024, HMSI dispatched 483,100 units, registering a massive 43% year-on-year growth. With this, it emerged as the top two-wheeler seller in India in July 2024, overtaking Hero MotoCorp.

HMSI Sales In July 2024

July sales of HMSI include domestic sales of 439,118 units and 43,982 units of exports. The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 41% year-on-year growth while the exports grew by a massive 60% over the same period of last year.

The company's product line-up includes four scooter models (Activa and Dio in 110cc scooters, Activa 125 and Dio 125 in 125cc scooters) and in the motorcycle category, the company offers nine models across 100-110cc (Shine 100, CD 110 Dream Deluxe and Livo), 125cc (Shine 125 and SP125), 160cc (Unicorn and SP160) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 and CB200X) segments along with other special edition models.

Hero MotoCorp Sales In July 2024

Hero MotoCorp sold 370,274 units of two-wheelers in July 2024, comprising 340,390 motorcycles and 29,884 scooters. This is a decrease compared to July 2023, when 391,310 units were sold, including 360,592 motorcycles and 30,718 scooters.

The company's domestic sales for July 2024 stood at 347,535 units, a slight decrease from 371,204 units in July 2023. However, the company's exports in July 2024 increased to 22,739 units, up from 20,106 units in July 2023.

It may be a big surprise for many to learn that HMSI knocked Hero MotoCorp off the top spot of the best-selling two-wheeler brand list in India in July 2024, as Hero MotoCorp typically sells more vehicles than HMSI.