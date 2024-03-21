BMW 620d M Sport Signature Launched In Four Shades; Check Features, Performance And Other Details

BMW India has introduced a new variant in its 6 Series GT lineup, known as the 620d M Sport Signature. Priced at Rs. 78.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this model offers enhanced features and a distinctive design to cater to luxury car enthusiasts. Let's delve into the key highlights of this latest addition from BMW.

BMW 620d M Sport Signature Features

The BMW 620d M Sport Signature boasts a sophisticated exterior with 19-inch alloy wheels, available in four elegant shades – Tanzanite Blue, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, and Carbon Black. Inside, it features Dakota Cognac leather upholstery with exclusive stitching and contrast piping, creating a premium and comfortable cabin environment.

One of the standout features of the M Sport Signature trim is the BMW Display Key, which allows remote control parking and keyless entry. The vehicle also comes with soft-close doors, front 'Comfort Seats' with full-electric adjustment, memory function, and lumbar support. Rear passengers enjoy special backrest cushions and dual 10.25-inch screens for entertainment.

Technology and Safety

The BMW 620d M Sport Signature is equipped with advanced technology, including a Harman Kardon 16-speaker sound system, Rear Seat Entertainment Professional, four-zone climate control, and a powered tailgate. Safety features comprise six airbags, ABS with EBD, Dynamic Stability Control, Electronic Differential Lock Control, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Performance

Under the hood, the 620d M Sport Signature is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine delivering 188bhp and 400Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This combination ensures a smooth and powerful driving experience, with acceleration from 0-100kph in 7.9 seconds.

Price and Competition

With a starting price of Rs. 78.90 lakh, the BMW 620d M Sport Signature competes in the luxury sedan segment against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Audi A6. Its premium features, elegant design, and impressive performance make it a compelling choice for discerning buyers seeking a blend of comfort and style in their vehicle.