BMW Group India Sales Surge In H1 2024: Deliveries Up By 21%

BMW And MINI Car Sales: BMW Group India has posted a strong performance in the first half of 2024 (January – June). It delivered 7,098 cars (BMW and MINI) and 3,614 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). BMW sold 6,734 units, while MINI sold 364 units.

BMW Group India experienced a 21% growth in car sales (BMW + MINI) in the first half of the year, propelled by high demand for its sports activity vehicles, luxury class and electric cars.

BMW Group Statement

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “In 2024, BMW Group India is making great strides in implementing its strategy by achieving new heights in business performance and customer delight."

"We have accomplished the highest ever half-yearly car sales and continuously maintained leadership in luxury electric car segment. The strong affinity for our vehicles is driven by our competitive edge in exclusive mobility paired with unmistakable driving pleasure and best-in-class innovations”, he added.

BMW Group Electric Vehicles

It also performed well in the luxury electric car segment. A total of 397 units of fully electric BMW and MINI cars were sold in the first six months. BMW i7 was the largest-selling BMW EV in H1.

BMW Group India is the first luxury car manufacturer in the country to cross the milestone of over 2,000 EV deliveries till date. BMW iX is the most popular luxury EV in India with over 1,000 units sold nationwide.

BMW Group India offers total of six EVs in India - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i5, BMW i4, BMW iX1, and MINI SE. In July, this range will expand further with the launch of MINI Countryman E and BMW CE 04, the first electric two-wheeler by BMW Motorrad India.

BMW Luxury Class

BMW Luxury Class vehicles (BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7, and BMW XM registered an impressive growth of +17%, contributing 18% to total sales. The BMW X7 was the highest-selling Luxury Class model.

BMW Sports Activity Vehicles (SAV) contributed 54% to sales, posting a solid growth of +24%. BMW X1 holds around 19% share in overall sales. BMW 3 Series was once again the highest-selling BMW sedan with a 17% share.