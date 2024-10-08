BYD eMax 7 Launched At Rs 26.90 Lakh - Features & Specs

BYD eMax 7 - Price, Features & Specifications: BYD, a Chinese EV manufacturer, has launched its eMax 7 electric MPV in India. It is offered in two trims — Premium and Superior, with two seating configurations — 6-seater and 7-seater. The pricing for the Premium 6-seater, Premium 7-seater, Superior 6-seater, and 7-seater is Rs 26.90 lakh, Rs 27.50 lakh, Rs 29.23 lakh, and 29.90 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

As a successor to the BYD e6, the eMax 7 brings improved design and features, making it the first 6- and 7-seater electric MPV in India. It is equipped with BYD's Blade Battery Technology and an 8-in-1 electric powertrain system.

The Superior variant comes with a 71.8kWh battery, delivering a claimed range of 530 km and a 0-100 kmph acceleration in 8.6 seconds. The Premium variant features a 55.4kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 420 km. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 10.1 seconds.

The electric MPV also includes advanced technologies such as regenerative braking and VTOL (vehicle-to-load) functionality. BYD offers an 8-year/160,000 km warranty on the battery, motor, and motor controller.

The MPV’s spacious interior is highlighted by its 2,800mm wheelbase. Its overall length, width and height stand at 4,710mm, 1,810mm and 1,690mm, respectively.

The eMax 7 boasts a dual-tone black and brown interior, a 12.8-inch rotatable infotainment display, ventilated seats, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, and a host of other premium features.

It includes a large 1.41 sqm panoramic glass roof with electric shade, a 6-speaker sound system, PM 2.5 filtration system, electric trunk opening, voice assistance, 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The safety kit offers 6 airbags (standard), ABS, EBD, and an ADAS suite. The vehicle comes in four colors: Harbour Grey, Cosmos Black, Quartz Blue, and Crystal White.