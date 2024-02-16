BYD Expands Indian Lineup with Third Electric Car Launch: Check Full Update Here

aBYD Seal, an electric sedan car, is expected to smash the Indian market on March 5. Despite Tesla being a well-known name in the electric car industry, BYD Auto, a Chinese company, has grabbed the lead by outperforming Tesla in global sales last year. BYD is not new to the India market, with the Atto 3 and e6 MPV already part of its Indian lineup. Now, the BYD company aims to expand its presence with the launch of its third car in India.

The Speculated Model: Seal EV

The upcoming car being the seal EV is based on an invitation sent by BYD, which included a teaser image of the car. Although the image did not reveal the entire car, a visible part of the car's front fascia hints at it being the Seal electric sedan,similar to what was showcased at last year's Auto Expo.

Performance and technology

The BYD Seal is impressive in terms of performance, capable of accelerating from 1 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. It's also designed to offer a long range of up to 700 km on a single charge, underpinned by the advanced e-platform 3.0.

Battery Options and Powertrain

For the powertrain, BYD Seal may feature the company’s innovative blade battery technology. BYD Seal comes with two battery pack options likely available: 61.4 kWH and 82.5 kW. The smaller battery pack might come with options for either single or dual-motor setups, while the larger pack is expected to be paired specifically with a dual motor setup.

The 61.4 kWH battery variant offers a range of 550 km and supports charging rates up to 110 kW. On the other side, the 82.5 kWH battery variant could provide a range of 700 km and fast charging support rates up to 150 kW.