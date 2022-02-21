हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BharatBenz

Daimler India partners Mahindra Group-owned CERO scrappage facility, check details here

BharatBenz is owned by Daimler Truck AG and its trucks are manufactured locally at Oragadam, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Daimler India partners Mahindra Group-owned CERO scrappage facility, check details here
Image for representation

On Wednesday, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) and CERO, a facility that recycles scrap steel and scrap metal owned by Mahindra MSTC Recycling, announced a partnership.

By partnering with BharatBenz, owners are able to swap their end-of-life (ELV) commercial vehicles with brand new BharatBenz trucks with robust support and hassle-free service.

The scrappage of old, polluting vehicles from Indian roads is an important step toward reducing Indian roads' CO2 footprint. DICV Managing Director & CEO Satyakam Arya said the move will give customers the opportunity to replace their old fleet with new BSVI BharatBenz trucks that are manufactured locally in India with high standards of quality, safety, comfort and state of the art technology.

Read also: Upcoming new Mahindra Scorpio to get Hector-style vertical touchscreen

With the effective implementation of the scrappage policy, new truck sales could be boosted significantly, he said.

Mahindra Intertrade Managing Director Sumit Issar stated, "The arrangement with DICV is going to focus on making the entire process hassle-free for customers and strengthen the reach and benefit all the customers who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles and replacing them with DICV vehicles." 

With inputs from PTI

