Mahindra

Upcoming new Mahindra Scorpio to get Hector-style vertical touchscreen

The new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be offered with two engine options, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Image for representation

In recent months, there have been plenty of spy shots circulating on the internet of the next-generation Scorpio from Mahindra & Mahindra. It is likely that the new Scorpio will have mechanical updates and most likely have larger dimensions than the previous model.

Due to the rising competition in the midsize SUV segment, Mahindra will update the Scorpio inside and out in 2022. Exterior and interior are completely reworked, and its feature list is significantly expanded.

Exterior changes include a vertically slated front grille, sleeker headlamps, and new fog lamp housings, tweaked bonnet, wider central air intake, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, tall pillars, LED tail lamps, new alloy wheels, revised rear bumper and tailgate with side-hinged opening.

Among the features expected on the new Scorpio are a multifunction steering wheel similar to the XUV700, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument panel, and automatic climate control and the infotainment system will feature a vertically oriented large touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be offered with two engine options, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, both from the same family as Thar and XUV700, but tuned differently. On both engines, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic will likely be available.

The new Scorpio will feature an updated ladder-frame chassis and will have many similarities to the Thar and XUV700.

Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio XUV700 SUV
