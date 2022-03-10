Delhi Govt waives penalty for late renewal of permit for school vehicles

To ensure that school services run smoothly, the Delhi government has agreed to waive penalty fees for late renewal of fitness and permit for school cabs and buses until April 30. The condition applies to school cabs operated by operators, individuals and schools along with school buses having school bus permits and owned by schools only.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot wrote, "To ensure smooth functioning of school services, Delhi govt has decided to exempt penalty fee for delays in renewal of fitness and permit up to 30.04.2022 for - School cabs (operated by operators/individuals/schools) -School buses (having school bus permit and owned by schools only)."

The notification informing of the exemption said, "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 37(a) and Rule 60(2) of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993, Pr. Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Transport Department, GNCT of Delhi, being Competent Authority is pleased to exempt/waive off the payment of an additional fee (penalty) on account of delay in renewal of a certificate of fitness and renewal of permit up to 30.04.2022 in the cases of school cabs (registered with DL1K services) operated by the operators/individuals/schools and School buses owned by schools only (having School Bus permit)."

It further added," It is further clarified that any penalties, already paid for the intervening period w.e.f. 01/02/2020 to 31/12/2021, shall not be refunded."

With inputs from ANI

