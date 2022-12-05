topStoriesenglish
NewsAuto
DELHI POLLUTION

Delhi Pollution: Govt bans BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers; imposes heavy FINE

Due to deteriorating air quality index, Centre's air quality panel announced stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under which various vehicles are banned from movement.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 08:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Delhi Pollution: Govt bans BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers; imposes heavy FINE

Following the implementation of GRAP III in Delhi due to the rising air pollution the the capital region, the Delhi government on Monday imposed a ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city till December 9. Earlier, centre's air quality panel implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 407 on Sunday. The panel also directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region. On Monday, the govt banned the vehicle movement under section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and restricted BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (four-wheelers) in NCT till December 9.

"As per the directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (four-wheelers) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect till December 9 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier," read an order issued by the transport department.

Vehicles deployed in emergency services and government or election work are exempt. "If any BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV four-wheeler found plying on the roads will be prosecuted under section 194 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 which provides with a fine of Rs 20,000," the order said.

It observed that the air quality witnessed further deterioration over the last 24 hours. In an effort to prevent more deterioration, the sub-committee decided that all actions as envisaged under stage III of GRAP be implemented with immediate effect in the NCR, in addition to all actions under stages I and II, it said in an order.

The pollution level in Delhi entered the 'severe' category after November 4, when the AQI was 447. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had directed authorities on November 14 to revoke the curbs enforced in the Delhi-NCR under stage III of GRAP, including a ban on non-essential construction activities.

The pollution level in Delhi entered the 'severe' category after November 4, when the AQI was 447. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

With agency inputs

Live Tv

Delhi pollutionDelhi AQIGRAP IIIDelhi Car BanAir quality index

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'