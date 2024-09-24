E-Vehicle Parade In Delhi This October – Are You Ready To Go Electric?

Delhi E-Vehicle Parade: The Delhi environment department will host an 'e-vehicle parade' at Rajghat in early October, aimed at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the capital. According to the officials, the event is expected to see participation from over 500 EV owners, with a registration link for interested owners to be announced shortly.

A senior official from the environment department said that a tender for the event, estimated to cost around Rs 5.76 lakh, has been floated, with bids open until September 30. The parade will take place within five days of awarding the tender.

"The primary objective is to promote EV usage in Delhi and raise awareness about their benefits. We encourage as many EV owners as possible to join the parade," an official said. "Transitioning to electric vehicles will contribute to reducing vehicular pollution in the capital," the official stated.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who has resumed his role after the recent cabinet reshuffle, emphasised the government’s commitment to tackling air pollution in the coming months.

"The biggest challenge during winter is to reduce pollution levels. We have already held meetings with 33 departments to strategise on this issue," Rai said.

"Today (23 Sept, 2024), I will meet the chief secretary to discuss further suggestions. The Winter Action Plan is ready and will be launched on September 25 instead of the 27th due to the Assembly session," Rai said.

Rai also expressed confidence that, with collaborative efforts, pollution levels in Delhi could be reduced significantly throughout the year, aiming for similar results during the winter months.

Delhi Electric Vehicle Polic

In August 2020, the Delhi government introduced its EV Policy, which offers subsidies to EV buyers and aims to ensure that by 2024, one in every four newly registered vehicles in the city will be electric.