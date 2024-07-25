Forget Petrol Pumps! THIS Car Offering 62kmpl Mileage - Eco-Friendly & Luxurious

Best Mileage Car- BMW XM: Can you imagine a car with a 4.4-liter petrol engine giving more than 60 kmpl? It might seem strange to some, but a car with such a big engine indeed offers a mileage of up to 61.9 kmpl. This is possible because of plug-in hybrid technology. It's a BMW XM that offers 61.9 kmpl, supported by advanced plug-in hybrid technology.

BMW XM: Price & Powertrain

The BMW XM is priced at Rs 2.60 crore, ex-showroom. It has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with plug-in hybrid technology. This setup produces 653 PS and 800 Nm. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It sprints 0–100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. Its combined CO2 emissions stand at 36.5 g/km.

BMW XM: Mileage

The mileage is so high that it might be hard to believe. It claims a mileage of 61.9 km/l. The XM comes with a 69-liter fuel tank. It offers a driving range of about 4271 kilometers on a full tank and 100% battery charge. It offers a purely electric range up to 82-88 km (WLTP).

BMW XM: Features

It gets a 14.9-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, ambient lighting,

Bowers & Wilkins 1500-watt diamond sound system, six airbags, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 360-degree camera, dynamic stability control, and whatnot.

ADAS

It also includes ADAS features such as front collision warning, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. Overall, this large car excels in terms of mileage, safety, and features.

Rivals

The BMW XM competes with the Lamborghini Urus, Audi RS Q8, and Aston Martin DBX.