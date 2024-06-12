Fronx Zooms Past Nexon In Sales: Check Prices, Features, Specs

Maruti Fronx Vs Tata Nexon Sales: The dominance of SUVs in the Indian market increasing rapidly with the launch of many new models. The SUV segment has grabbed more than 50 percent market share, leaving the hatchbacks and sedans behind. Tata Nexon, which once was the top-selling SUV, fell out of India's top 5 best-selling SUVs list in May 2024. However, it managed to secure the 6th spot, with total sales of 11,457 units against 14,423 units in the corresponding month last year.

Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki’s Fronx compact SUV stood at 5th position in the list of India’s 5 best-selling SUVs, registering sales of 12,681 units with a growth (YoY) of 29 percent. A total of 9,863 units were sold in May 2023. In May 2024, Fronx outnumbered the Nexon with a margin of 1,224 units.

Maruti Fronx Vs Tata Nexon Prices

Maruti Fronx price starts at Rs 7.51 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.04 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Whereas, Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Engine Specs

The Maruti Fronx has two engine options- 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/148 Nm) with mild-hybrid technology and 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm). Fronx gets a 5-speed MT, 6-speed automatic transmission, and a 5-speed AMT option. There is CNG option too, which comes with 1.2-litre engine.

On the other hand, Tata Nexon comes with two engine options- 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS/170 Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel engine (115 PS/260 Nm). It is being offered with 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and 7-speed DCT.

Features

Fronx's key features include a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display, auto climate control, cruise control, six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, 360-degree camera, etc.

Whereas, the Tata Nexon is more feature-loaded, including 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, auto AC, ventilated, cruise control, height-adjustable front seats, and paddle shifters.