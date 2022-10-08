Govt amends BH series number plate RULES in India: All you need to KNOW

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification to notify amendments in the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark. The govt introduced BH series registration mark dated 26 August 2021 to ease transfer of vehicles from one state to another for people with transferable jobs, either with central government, Military services or private jobs. As per MoRTH, over the course of implementation of these rules, several representations have been received towards strengthening the BH series ecosystem.

The draft notification issued by MoRTH said, "Provided that application for registration of vehicle under BH series, opted voluntarily by the vehicle owner, shall be made to any registering authority of the state, in which the vehicle owner has either permanent residence or place of work and the registration mark shall be generated randomly through the portal after verification of working certificate in Form 60 or Official identity card, as the case may be, by the registering authority."

Here's what's new in BH-series number system

1. The transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated.

2. Vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark.

3. To provide further ease of life to citizen, amendment in rule 48 has been proposed to provide flexibility to submit application for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work.

4. The Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse.