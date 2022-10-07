Government makes it EASIER to get BH series number plates, existing vehicle owners also eligible

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has issued a new draft notification proposing new rules to further increase the scope of implementation of the BH series registrations. The new rules propose the transfer of vehicle ownership with BH series registration to other people who fulfill the eligibility criteria as well as to those who are not eligible to get the BH series. Furthermore, to help those who afterward qualify for BH series registration marks, vehicles with standard registration marks can also be converted to BH series registration marks with the payment of the necessary tax.

The draft notification issued by MoRTH said, " Provided that application for registration of vehicle under BH series, opted voluntarily by the vehicle owner, shall be made to any registering authority of the state, in which the vehicle owner has either permanent residence or place of work and the registration mark shall be generated randomly through the portal after verification of working certificate in Form 60 or Official identity card, as the case may be, by the registering authority."

MoRTH has proposed new rules to improve & widen the scope of BH series implementation. Vehicles having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series for eligible persons. pic.twitter.com/HZfCbAIhMp — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) October 7, 2022

It further added, "Provided further that if a vehicle registered in BH-Series, is transferred in the name of such person who is not eligible for BH-Series, as per clause (ca) or (cb) of sub-rule (1) of rule 47, then such vehicle shall be liable for assignment of new registration mark from regular registration series."

Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launch helps Indian SUV maker post highest-in-India growth in September

The notification also mentioned, "Provided also that if a vehicle registered in BH-Series, is transferred in the name of such person who is eligible for BH-Series, then such vehicle shall continue to be validly registered under BH series so long as transferee remains eligible for BH series."

"Provided also that if at any time owner of vehicle registered in BH-Series, ceases to be eligible for BH-Series, as per clause (ca) and (cb) of sub-rule (1) of rule 47, then such vehicle shall continue to be registered under BH series for the remaining period for which tax has been paid." the draft said.