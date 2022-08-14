Honda CB300F First Ride Review - Superior than Gixxer 250 and Duke 250?

The quarter-light motorcycle segment in the Indian market has always been a game of wolves and sheeps. Well, Honda has been a consistent player in this game, and now, they have launched the new Honda CB300F. It sits in a very competitive space, rivalling the likes of Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM Duke 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and more. But is it a wolf, is it a sheep, is it a wolf with sheep’s skin or the other way around? That is exactly what we tried to find out as we spent some time with the new Honda CB300F.

Honda CB300F Review - Design

Well, looks-wise, the CB300F is an interesting-looking motorcycle, at least to me. Also, we are pretty sure that the masses will like this motorcycle for its beefed-up stance. It features a mass-forward appeal with bulky tank shrouds and a split-seat setup. In addition, the stubby exhaust looks very neat and adds to the overall design. The upside-down golden-finished front forks further accentuate the design.

Honda has used LED lights all around, lending a modern substance to the CB300F. Furthermore, the fit-finish levels on the CB300F remain consistent, like the panel gaps. While the design takes inspiration from the bigger CB500F, there’s some Hornet 2.0 to be seen from certain angles.

Furthermore, the feature list on the Honda CB300F is long and comprises Honda Selectable Torque Control, all-digital instrument console, USB charger, and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System and more.

Honda CB300F Review - Performance

The 293cc single-cylinder motor on the 300F puts out roughly 24 PS of peak power and 25 Nm of max torque. The engine is very potent with a strong low-end and mid-range as well. The top-end, however, isn’t that fierce, and it is also around the red-line mark wherein you can feel some vibrations. Talking of ride and handling, the double-cradle chassis is all-new and the suspension comes from Showa. The concoction delivers a ride that manages to offer a perfect balance of comfort and dynamics.

The 6-speed gearbox unit is very smooth, and so is the clutch action. The CB300F comes with disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS. The initial bite is not very strong, but the setup is progressive. Also, the motorcycle gets Honda’s Torque Control System that keeps the wheel spin and wheel lift in check. As an overall package, this is a very fun motorcycle to ride as everything falls into place.

Honda CB300F Review - Verdict

At an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.25 lakh, the CB300F manages to confuse buyers. Why so? Because it is slightly more expensive than the Gixxer 250, and it is a tad bit cheaper than the Duke 250. However, it fits the bill for someone who wants a big-bike feel and Honda’s premium BigWing dealership experience. Although it looks very familiar, it has nothing to do with the Hornet 2.0. With the new chassis and engine, Honda is extending the option of 300cc motorcycles in the Indian market, and we believe that Honda has managed to do a fantastic job.