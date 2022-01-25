Honda launches 2022 CBR650R in India at Rs 9.35 Lakh; available via BigWing showrooms

Right after starting sales of CB300R, Honda has launched its all-new 2022 Honda CBR650R. The bike is for the consumers of the middleweight sports bike category. Alongside the new bike launch, Honda has also started the bookings for the same.

The 2022 CBR650R comes with new orange highlights (Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic colour) and new sporty graphics (with Grand Prix Red colour). The new upper and lower fairings blend muscularity with slim lines, while the seat unit offers a compact and truncated look to the rear end, thus adding to the hard-edged sense of purpose.

It has a 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine is tuned to create pure enjoyable in-line four-cylinder performance Max net power of 64 kW @ 12,000rpm with max net torque of 57.5 Nm delivered at 8,500 pm.

Starting today, Honda has opened the bookings for the 2022 CBR650R at its exclusive premium dealerships. The bike is priced at Rs 9,35,427 (ex-showroom Gurugram.)

Speaking on occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda, said, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle.”

