How To Start A Car When Battery Dies? This Affordable Cable Can Be A Life Saviour!

Have you ever been stranded mid-way due to a dead car battery? It is quite a common and frustrating experience for many car owners. Signs of a dying battery include hearing a clicking sound when attempting to start the engine, dimming lights, or slow power windows. Instead of panicking, the best solution is to jump-start the car. You can effectively jump-start a car using another vehicle and jumper cables. A jumper cable can cost you around Rs. 500(may vary). Check steps to Jump-start the car.

Steps to Jump-Start a Car

Park the Second Car Close

To jump-start a car, you need another vehicle with a good battery. Park the second car close to the one with the dead battery, positioning them nose-to-nose or with their batteries closest to each other. Ensure the cars do not touch each other.

Locate the Batteries and Their Terminals

Most car batteries are located in the engine bay, but some might be in less accessible areas. Locate the batteries and identify the terminals, which are marked with + (positive) and - (negative) signs. The positive terminal usually has a red wire, and the negative terminal has a black wire. Jumper cables also come with color-coded clamps in red and black.

Connect Jumper Cables to Battery Terminals

1. Ensure the ignition of the working car is turned off.

2. Connect the red clamp to the positive terminal of the dead battery.

3. Set the black clamp on the ground or a plastic part, avoiding any metal parts of the car.

4. Connect the other end of the red clamp to the positive terminal of the good battery.

5. Connect the black clamp to the negative terminal of the good battery.

6. Attach the remaining black clamp to an unpainted metal piece under the hood of the car with the dead battery.

Start the Engine of the Good Car

Start the car's engine with a good battery and let it idle for two to three minutes. This allows the dead battery to gain some charge. Then, try to start the car with the dead battery. If it doesn't start, turn the key off and let the other car continue idling for 10-15 minutes before trying again. If the car still doesn't start, the battery might need to be replaced, or there could be an issue with the alternator.



Disconnect the Jumper Cables

Once the car starts, leave it running to allow the engine to charge the battery. Carefully disconnect the jumper cables in the reverse order of connection:

1. Remove the negative clamp from the unpainted metal piece.

2. Remove the red clamp from the positive terminal of the dead battery.

3. Place the clamps on the ground, ensuring they do not touch each other.

4. Remove the red clamp from the good battery.

5. Finally, remove the black clamp from the good battery.

By following these steps, you can jump-start your car efficiently and get back on the road without much delay.