Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch Price Comparison: Which SUV Is More Affordable?

The Hyundai Exter small SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5,99,990 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Hyundai Exter is a sub-compact SUV, a new segment in the Indian market, with only a handful of options. The Hyundai Exter competes with the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the segment. Currently, the Tata Punch is the segment leader in India, however, faces a touch competition from Hyundai Exter, given the prices of the latter are similar to the Punch. We do a variant wise price comparison of the Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter to understand which sub-compact SUV is the best for you?

Hyundai Exter: Pricing

Hyundai India has launched the new Exter SUV at an introductory price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices go upto Rs 10 lakh for the 1.2-litre Petrol AMT SX(O) Connect variant. The manual petrol variant tops at Rs 9.32 lakh, while the AMT base variant starts at Rs 7.97 lakh. There are two CNG variants, priced at Rs 8.24 and Rs 8.97 lakh. In total, there are 5 variants and 11 trims on offer.

Tata Punch: Pricing

The pricing of Tata Punch SUV is identical to the Hyundai Exter, which will make it a tough choice for the buyers. The Tata Punch starts at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), for the base Punch Pure version. The top spec Tata Punch Creative IRA DT version equipped with the MT gearbox is priced at Rs 8.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The base AMT variant is the Punch Adventure version priced at Rs 7.50 lakh ang goes upto Rs 9.52 lakh for the Punch Creative IRA DT AMT version. There's no CNG engine option in the Punch as of now. The Punch is available in 5 variants, across 26 trims, offering a lot of choices to the buyers.

The Hyundai Exter joins an expansive list of SUVs on offer in India by the South Korean automaker, including the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson among others. The sub-compact SUV sits below the Venue compact SUV in the product lineup of Hyundai and gets many first-in-segment features, including Dashcam with dual camera (front & rear) that features smartphone based connectivity, multiple recording modes to capture photo and video.

Hyundai Exter will get the 1.2L NA petrol engine that is used on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and i20. It puts out 83 PS against 113.8 Nm in petrol avatar and 69 PS against 95.2 Nm when used with CNG, with a mileage of 27.1 kmpl. Also, the petrol motor will get the option of both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT, while the CNG gets only the AMT option. The micro-SUV could feature the much-anticipated 1.0L turbo-petrol motor in the top-spec trims with full-blown 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output in the future.