Hyundai Exter SUV Launched In India Priced At Rs 6 Lakh: Check Features, Variants, Engine

The new Hyundai Exter sub-compact SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5,99,990 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Hyundai is offering 5 variants for its smallest SUV, across 7 trims in India yet and the bookings are now open. The production of the SUV commenced at the HMIL’s plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, earlier last month. The Hyundai Exter joins an expansive list of SUVs on offer in India by the South Korean automaker, including the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson among others. The sub-compact SUV sits below the Venue compact SUV in the product lineup of Hyundai and gets many first-in-segment features.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Variant Wise Pricing

2023 Hyundai Exter: Exterior

The Hyundai Exter gets a chunky rear skid plate, much like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The tail lamps on the Exter are squarish; they get a dumbbell-like glow pattern. A similar theme is used for the front LED DRLs as well. Strongly holding the place in between these tail lamps is a piano-black strip. The front end is boxy with dumb-bells-like LED DRLs. The bonnet is set high and flat, making the face look masculine.

The headlamps are vertical-split units, but sit rather high up the bonnet. Another chunky piece of design element on the front end is the silver scuff plate and bold ‘EXTER’ badging. Sideways, it is upright. Reminds of the Fiat Panda and for obvious reasons - WagonR.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Interior

The Hyundau Exter gets a host of best-in-class claims, from a segment up i.e. comapct SUV. The Exter is equipped with a connected type 20.32 cm (8”) HD touchscreen and advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID and Hyundai Bluelink, offering over 60 connected features.

The infotainment unit features in-built navigation and Smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2”) colour TFT MID displays a host of information related to drive statistics, TPMS (highline), Parking Distance, Door Open, Sunroof Open, 10 Regional + 2 Global languages as well as seatbelt reminder display for all seats.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Engine

Hyundai Exter will get the 1.2L NA petrol engine that is used on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and i20. It puts out 83 PS against 113.8 Nm in petrol avatar and 69 PS against 95.2 Nm when used with CNG, with a mileage of 27.1 kmpl. Also, the motor will get the option of both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The micro-SUV could feature the much-anticipated 1.0L turbo-petrol motor in the top-spec trims with full-blown 120 PS and 172 Nm of max output in the future. The gearbox option could be restricted to just a 6-speed MT.

2023 Hyundai Exter: Competition

The Hyundai Exter is a sub-compact SUV, a newly generated segment in the Indian market, with only a handful of options. The Hyundai Exter competes with Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the segment.