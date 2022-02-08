Hyundai Global issues apology, takes action on Pakistani dealer's controversial post on Kashmir

After a controversial remark from a dealer in Pakistan, Hyundai Motor India issued a statement stating it stands strong on its ethos of respecting nationalism. However, the statement didn't go well with the social media who were asking the South Korean auto giant for an unconditional apology. Both Hyundai and Kia are facing a backlash on social media and #BoycottHyundai is trending.

Now Hyundai Global has issued another statement saying they 'deeply regret for the inconvenience caused' and action has been taken against the dealer partner. As per the company, the tweet has been deleted as it goes against the company's policy to comment on religious and political issues.

A dealer of Hyundai with handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial in Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir. The tweet was done to support Kashmir Solidarity day, what it called as "struggle for freedom". Following it, #BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with many people asking to stop buying the company's products in the country.

Earlier Hyundai Motor India issued a statement reiterating its commitment to the Indian market. "Hyundai MotorIndia has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," it said. The company further said, "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country."

Hyundai Motor India is the second-largest carmaker in the country after Maruti Suzuki India. It currently sells 12 models including Creta and Venue in the domestic market. In December last year, the automaker announced plans to invest around Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028.

