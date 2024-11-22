Hyundai Ioniq 9 Unveiled Ahead Of LA Auto Show: 0-100kmph In 5.2 Seconds - Details

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Details: The highly anticipated Hyundai Ioniq 9 has been officially revealed ahead of its debut at the LA Auto Show. Hyundai’s flagship EV, the Ioniq 9 is set to launch in the US and Korea during the first half of 2025, followed by Europe and other international markets.

Built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 9 boasts a massive 110.3kWh battery pack, offering an impressive claimed range of 620km on a full charge. The battery supports fast charging, from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger.

It also includes vehicle-to-load functionality, enabling the battery to power external devices. The Ioniq 9 will be available in rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations.

The Long-Range RWD model is powered by a 160 kW rear motor, the Long-Range AWD alternative features an additional 70 kW front motor, while the Performance AWD models boast 160 kW motors at both the front and rear.

The Performance model can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, while the Long-Range AWD variant takes 6.7 seconds, and the Long-Range RWD version takes 9.4 seconds.

Measuring 5,060mm in length, the Ioniq 9 is a sizable vehicle but maintains a low drag coefficient of 0.259 Cd. It rides on 19-inch wheels and features Hyundai’s signature LED DRL lightbar. It will be available in a total of 16 exterior color options and seven interior themes.

The Ioniq 9 is packed with premium features, including a swiveling second-row seat, a 12-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and an optional 14-speaker Bose audio system. Safety features include 10 airbags as standard and an advanced ADAS suite for enhanced driver assistance.