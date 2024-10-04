Kia India To Launch Locally-Produced Mass Market EV Next Year

Upcoming Kia Electric Car: Kia India plans to launch its first affordable electric vehicle next year. The company aims for 4 lakh annual sales in India by 2030, targeting to match the sales in its home country South Korea, which is currently its second-largest market worldwide.

Kia India, which sells one electric vehicle (EV) model -- EV 6 at a starting price of Rs 60.96 lakh -- on Thursday introduced another model EV9 priced at Rs 1.3 crore, imported as a completely built unit (CBU). Both the models come as CBUs.

"Next year, we plan to introduce one electric model in the mass segment," Kia India MD and CEO Gwanggu Lee said. The company also plans to consolidate its position in the sports utility vehicle segment and is looking to bring in models as per the market demand.

Lee, however, ruled out getting into the micro SUV segment. He noted that the company is looking to touch 4 lakh unit sales annually in the Indian market by 2030.

India is at the third position in terms of the largest markets for Kia globally. Lee said that the automaker disrupted the Indian automobile industry in 2019 and is yet again doing it after five years with its Kia 2.0 transformation strategy.

"The Kia 2.0 transformation is aimed to redefine how you perceive automobiles conventionally, while keeping the cores intact," he stated. The company's focus on technology, design, and unparalleled luxury will revolutionise the Indian market, Lee said. He noted that technology will play a major role in the mass market segment as well.

Kia India National Head Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said the company aims to end the current calendar year with sales of 2.5 lakh units. "Our target is to close next year with 3 lakh units," he stated.

Asked about the outlook for the festive season, he said it is going to witness brisk sales. "We had some slowdown in the last few months but we expect festive sales to cover it up," Brar said.

Kia India on Thursday introduced the EV9 electric SUV priced at Rs 1.3 crore and Carnival Limousine tagged at Rs 63.9 lakh.