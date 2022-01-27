Lamborghini to switch from combustion engine to plugin hybrids

Lamborghini is one of the carmakers known for its powerful combustion engines embedded in their sports cars like Aventador. In the last sale year, they sold only pure combustion engine models. However, they are now planning to switch their line-up to plug-in hybrids.

As per the reports, the Volkswagen Group-owned brand plans to bring their first production car with a plugin in 2022 before they start producing the fully electric models by 2024. Following record deliveries in 2021, Lamborghini has practically sold out its entire production run for 2022, as per the recent reports.

The reports said that they had delivered 8,495 vehicles all around the globe in 2021, which was an increase of 13 per cent compared to the previous year. In the European market, they have increased sales by 12 per cent. In addition, following these record sales, they plan on launching four new models in 2022 to start their hybrid lineup.

Lamborghini has set aside a record 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to transition to plug-in hybrids, with a full-electric model planned for the second half of the decade. While other supercar brands, such as Ferrari and Aston Martin, face a complicated, particularly complex problem in maintaining brand identity during the pricey transition to electrification, Lamborghini's plans are backed up by Volkswagen.

Lamborghini's electric model's designs are still in development; reports say they are more inclined towards making four-door better suited for daily use.

According to the report, Lamborghini expects EBIT margins (earnings before interest and taxes) to approach 20% in 2021. Ferrari had returns of just over 25% in the first nine months of last year, compared to just over 25% this year.

