Last year, Lamborghini India broke the record by taking the Urus to the highest motorable road in the world – Umling La Pass. Now, the brand has announced the successful delivery of the 200th unit of the Lamborghini Urus in the country. The SUV has been helping the Italian performance carmaker set a strong foothold in the Indian market by contributing to roughly 80 per cent of the total clientele. Priced from Rs 3.15 Crore, Lamborghini Urus takes on the likes of Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and more.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, commented: “India was amongst the first few markets to launch Urus as soon as it was unveiled globally and it has been instrumental in driving growth for us in India. Our customers in India appreciate the driving dynamics, the versatility and the uncompromising Lamborghini DNA which the Urus offers. The Urus has expanded our reach to new geographies in India and brought in newer segments of customers into the Lamborghini family.”

Lamborghini’s super SUV raced to cross the 100th unit milestone in India last year and followed by the arrival of the Urus Pearl Capsule as well as the Urus Graphite Capsule. The most popular exterior colours on Urus in India are Giallo Auge, Nero Noctis, and Bianco Monocerus demonstrating the diverse personalities and identity of Urus and their owners.

The Lamborghini Urus is as much a luxury SUV as the most powerful, with a super sports car dynamism to be enjoyed by both driver and passengers. The Urus provides easy driving in the city, maximum comfort during long journeys, thrilling super sports car dynamics on the road and track, and versatile off-road abilities in a range of environments.

The Urus sports a front-mounted, 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l, the Urus is one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3.38 kg/hp. Combining four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, the Urus achieves acceleration of 0-100 km in 3.6 seconds (0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds) and a top speed of 305 km/h.

Its great versatility in all terrains is made possible by the six different driving modes (Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Terra and Neve), added to which is the EGO system that allows the driver to fully customize the configuration by choosing the rigidity needed for a very comfortable ride or an extremely sporty and dynamic setup depending on personal driving style and road conditions.