Lexus LM 350h Hits Indian Roads: Luxurious As A 'Palace' Inside - Check Price & Features

Lexus LM 350h Launch: Lexus has begun deliveries of its high-end MPV, the Lexus LM 350h, in India. Customers have been eagerly awaiting their vehicles since bookings opened in August last year. The MPV was launched in March, starting at Rs 2 crore, ex-showroom. Based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), like the Toyota Vellfire, it comes in two variants.

The entry-level LM 350h VIP is a seven-seater variant. The more expensive Ultra Luxury variant is a four-seater, featuring interiors resembling a first-class airline cabin. The Lexus LM 350h brings ultra-luxury to the MPV segment.

The Ultra Luxury variant includes a partition with a 48-inch ultrawide screen between the front seats and the cabin, which has two lounge Ottoman chairs. This variant is designed for chauffeur-driven use, while the seven-seater is for families.

The LM 350h boasts a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and a multi-operational armrest with remote controllers. The dashboard features a 14-inch HD touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and a 10-inch head-up display.

The LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine, delivering a combined output of 190 bhp and 240 Nm. The lavish MPV comes with an all-wheel-drive system. The LM 350h VIP is priced at Rs 2 crore, while the Ultra Luxury version costs Rs 2.5 crore, ex-showroom.

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India, "We are humbled and delighted by the overwhelming response we have received from our guests for the new Lexus LM 350h. This vehicle embodies our commitment to luxury, and we are confident it has exceeded expectations and created a new benchmark in the luxury first-class travel."

"We apologize for the high waiting period and sincerely thank all our guests for continued support. The introduction of this product is a significant milestone for Lexus in India, and we are committed to provide our guests with world class products thereby strengthening our relationship and continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence,” he added.