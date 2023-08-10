trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647226
Mahindra Gifts Thar SUV To Boxer Nikhat Zareen For Winning Gold In Boxing Championship: See Pics

The gold medallist boxer Nikhat Zareen who won at Women's Boxing Championship was gifted a Mahindra Thar SUV by the Indian automaker for her achievement.

Aug 10, 2023

Image Source- Twitter

Mahindra and Mahindra are known for encouraging sportspersons for their achievement and representing the nation on the global stage. Continuing the encouragement, the Indian automaker has felicitated Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen with its lifestyle SUV, Mahindra Thar. The felicitation ceremony was held in South Africa. The gift for the boxer comes as a reward for the boxer winning a gold medal at the Women's Boxing Championship in Delhi in March.

On March 26, Nikhat Zareen defeated her opponent Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam 5-0 to win her second world title. She won $100,000 in prize money, which she intended to use to purchase a Mercedes. However, Mahindra & Mahindra announced that after her victory, Zareen will receive a Thar SUV. Mahindra said in a Tweet, "Congratulations to the Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon. A brand new All-New Thar is a token of our appreciation for her enormous achievement."

Addressing the tweet, from Mahindra, Zareen announced that she will use her prize money to not buy a Mercedes and instead use the money to send her parents to 'Umrah'. She said, "Last time I said I will get a Mercedes but since I have got a Thar as a gift so now I'm thinking of not getting a Mercedes. I want to send my parents for Umrah because Ramazan is going on. I will talk to them about this at home."

Before, this Mahindra and Mahindra felicitate Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra for his performance with the javelin on the global stage. The automaker made a special javelin edition of the Mahindra XUV700 for the Gold Medallist.

Other athletes, in addition to Chopra, have won the special edition XUV700. Sumit Antil, who earned a gold medal in the men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics, received the first-ever customised XUV700 Javelin Edition. Avani Lekhara, who won a gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing position at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, was also given a customised Javelin Edition.

