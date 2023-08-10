Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted In BMW i7 Electric Car Worth Rs 2 Crore

Bollywood celebrities have always been associated with high-end luxury cars. However, with time this relationship is moving towards electric-powered luxury cars, presenting an example of the same Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted sitting in the back seat of a BMW i7 luxury electric sedan worth around Rs 2 crore. If media reports are to be trusted, the Bollywood actress has bought the luxury sedan joining the likes of celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Pooja Batra, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Babu, and other actors as an owner of electric vehicles. Among these Riteish Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn own BMW electric cars like Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez's BMW i7 electric car features the German automaker's new design language, along with sleek LED lights and kidney-shaped grilled upfront. Based on the visuals, the actress seems to have chosen Brooklyn Grey Metallic colour options. It is to be noted that besides that, the car is also available in colours like Individual Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Individual Dravit Grey Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, and Oxide Grey Metallic.

The BMW i7, which is now allegedly in the garage of Jacqueline Fernandez, is one of the most costly cars in the 'i' series. The German automaker justifies the car's pricing by including all of the premium amenities. It also boasts curved screens, with a 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system and a 14.9-inch screen for the instrument cluster.

The BMW i7 features a full-width light band and BMW's latest iDrive 8 software. The i7's roof also features a foldable 31.3-inch, 8K "cinema" screen for video streaming via Amazon Fire TV. The seats, climate, and entertainment system are controlled through a 5.5-inch touchscreen in the back doors.

The BMW i7 with Jacqueline Fernandez is propelled by two electric motors that create 544 horsepower and 745 Newton-meters of torque. The BMW i7 has a range of more than 550 kilometers, a top speed of 239 kilometers per hour, and can sprint from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than 4.7 seconds.

Jacqueline Fernandez has a variety of high-end vehicles, including a Hummer H2, Mercedes-Benz Maybach S500, Range Rover Vogue, BMW 525D, and Jeep Compass.